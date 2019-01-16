Niagara Falls Water Board plans national search for new director

The Niagara Falls Water Board decided Monday to conduct a nationwide search for a new executive director for the city's water and sewer operations. Rolfe Porter informed the board Friday that he doesn't want to stick around after his contract expires March 31.

The board chose Patrick Fama, a microbiologist who heads the water treatment plant's laboratory, as the acting director. Fama has worked at the agency for more than 25 years.

Porter worked two years at the Water Board. He was hired when a Democratic-majority board purged the agency's top management in early 2017.

"He did a lot of things to get the board moving, especially under the consent order that came after the (July 2017) dark water incident," board member Gretchen M. Leffler said Wednesday.