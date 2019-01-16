'Medusa Undone' opens inaugural season of Post-Industrial Productions

Post-Industrial Productions, one of the area’s newest theater companies, opens its inaugural season Jan. 17 with the area premiere of “Medusa Undone” at New Phoenix Theatre on the Park (95 Johnson Park).

Written by local playwright Bella Poynton, the play dramatizes the Medusa origin story and how the sea-nymph suffered violence at the hands of Poseidon. The play also delves into such timely issues as rape culture, victim blaming and “the great injustice suffered by female victims of abuse of all kinds.”

Because of the themes, the non-profit theater company has partnered with Planned Parenthood’s Teen Reality Theatre, which will have an information table at each performance. A representative of Crisis Services also will be on hand.

“Medusa Undone” is directed by Maura Nolan Coseglia and stars Diane DiBernardo, Paige Allison Donitelli, Becky Globus, Brett Klaczyk and Anna Krempholtz. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 2. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and senior citizens. Tickets for the industry night performance at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 are $10.

In conjunction with Teen Reality Theatre, items will be collected for the Compass House youth shelter at each performance of “Medusa Undone.” Clothing, personal hygiene products and canned food will be accepted. Those who bring an item can purchase a discounted ticket for $15 at the door only.

More information is on the group's Facebook page. For tickets, visit post-industrialproductions.brownpapertickets.com.