McLaughlin, Niagara trio nominates for the Hobey

Canisius forward Dylan McLaughlin (Lancaster) and sophomore forwards Eric Cooley and Justin Kendall and defenseman Noah Delmas of the Niagara are among 81 players nominated for the 2019 Hobey Baker Award in men's hockey.

The first phase of fan balloting runs now through March 4. Fans can cast their vote daily by going to hobeybaker.com/vote.

Following the conclusion of Phase I, the list of players will be narrowed to 10 on March 20. McLaughlin was a top 10 finalist last year. Phase II voting on the Top-10 will take place from March 20 – March 31. The fans' vote accounts for a full one percent of the total ballot in each phase in selecting this year's award recipient.

The Hobey Hat Trick will then be announced on April 4 and the Hobey Baker Memorial Award will be presented to the winner on April 12 during the NCAA Frozen Four Championships at KeyBank Center.