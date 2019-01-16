Man charged with using pocket knife to make threats at Kaisertown store

A man was charged this week with making threats at a Kaisertown corner store with a pocket knife he just bought at the store.

Daniel M. Batherson, 32, was accused of waving the knife at a clerk inside The Corner Store, 2050 Clinton St., shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Buffalo police report.

Batherson, of Wheelock Street, also used the knife to cut the counter. Police recovered the knife from his pocket, according to the report.

He was charged with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.