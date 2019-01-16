Lockport locks operators seek volunteers

The Lockport Locks Heritage District will host a volunteer information night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Community Room at the Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave. The session is open to current and prospective volunteers.

The district operates the partially restored 19th century Erie Canal locks in downtown Lockport. During the tourist season, the lock gates are manually opened and closed by volunteers. Other volunteers lead tours around the locks area.

Included in the presentation will be an update on plans for the Lock Tenders Tribute Monument, currently being created by Youngstown artist Susan Geissler.

Additional information, including dates for future volunteer information nights, is available by calling David Kinyon at 638-1119 or by visiting locksdistrict.com.