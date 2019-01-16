LIPKA, Stephen T.

LIPKA - Stephen T. January 14, 2019, of North Collins, NY at the age of 75 years. Loving husband of Luana (Schreiner) Lipka. Cherished father of Lisa (Edwin) Weisedel and Maria (Richard) Englund. Grandfather of Eric, Malissa, Corynn, Ashlee, Brittany and Kassie. Also Survived by eight great-grandchildren. Brother of Susan (late Joseph) Motak. Cousin of Fred (Pam) Botko and Sharon (David) Degenfelder. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 9:30 AM, followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian burial from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Stephen was a retiree from Ford Auto workers and a bass guitarist for many local country western bands. Your condolences may be made online at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com