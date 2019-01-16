KRAWCZAK, Leonard J.

KRAWCZAK - Leonard J. January 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Kondratowicz) Krawczak of 59 years; dearest father of Lynne (Timothy) Schunk, Jeffrey (Gladys) Krawczak, and Laurie (William) Payne; fond grandfather of Ashley (Jeffrey) Smith, Timothy Schunk, Amanda Krawczak, Zachary Krawczak, Evan, Erin and Liam Payne; great-grandfather of Chase Alan Smith; twin brother to Angeline (late Curt) Weber, late Dorothy (late John) Gorski and late Jerome (late Margie) Krawczak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present, Thursday 3-8 PM at the Orlowski Suchocki Funeral Home, 4929 Broadway, Depew, east of Transit Rd., same location Cichon Borgosz Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial, Friday 10 am at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church.