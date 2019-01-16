KESSEL, Dennis M.

KESSEL - Dennis M. Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 14, 2019. Loving son of the late Naomi (nee Sallaz) and Patrick O'Donnel; dear brother of the late Keith Kessel; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at St. Stanislaus Cemetery Mausoleum, 700 Pine Ridge Rd., Cheektowaga, on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at Cemetery mausoleum). Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Kessel was the President of Independent Living Center and a board member of the Lions Club. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral HOme (Southtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.