KARDAS, Jane (Blachowski)

January 10, 2019, in Brooksville, FL, formerly of West Seneca, NY; beloved wife of the late Stanley L. Kardas; cherished mother of Janet of Holiday, FL, Norman (late Linda), James (Diane) Kardas, Barbara (James) Choinski and Frances (Randy) Kowal; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Road, Cheektowaga, Friday at 9:15 AM and in St. John XXIII Church at 10 AM. Family present Thursday 2-8 PM.