Share this article

print logo

Jamestown woman, juvenile, arrested on drug possession charges

|Published |Updated

A Jamestown woman and an underage individual were both arrested on drug possession charges following a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 86, according to New York State Police.

Peggysue Goldsmith. (Photo courtesy New York State Police)

Peggysue Goldsmith, 33, was pulled over in the Chautauqua County hamlet of Stow for speeding, during which troopers said they smelled marijuana inside her vehicle. A State Police K-9 search yielded a loose Hydrocodone pill and a bottle containing 28 Hydrocodone pills. State Police said they also recovered over 25 grams of marijuana in the possession of a juvenile inside the vehicle with Goldsmith.

Both Goldsmith and the juvenile were each charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, troopers said. The youth also was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, according to State Police.

Story topics: / /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment