Jamestown woman, juvenile, arrested on drug possession charges

A Jamestown woman and an underage individual were both arrested on drug possession charges following a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 86, according to New York State Police.

Peggysue Goldsmith, 33, was pulled over in the Chautauqua County hamlet of Stow for speeding, during which troopers said they smelled marijuana inside her vehicle. A State Police K-9 search yielded a loose Hydrocodone pill and a bottle containing 28 Hydrocodone pills. State Police said they also recovered over 25 grams of marijuana in the possession of a juvenile inside the vehicle with Goldsmith.

Both Goldsmith and the juvenile were each charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, troopers said. The youth also was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, according to State Police.