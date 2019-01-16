Share this article

The six-unit apartment building at 439 W. Ferry. (Google)

Investor buys two Buffalo apartment buildings with 12 units

Published

A real estate investor who just sold a six-unit Elmwood Village apartment building has now turned around and acquired two multifamily properties from a different group for $930,000 in all – one on the West Side and one near Soldiers Circle.

Daniel T. Boland of Buffalo, through Marquee Residential, paid $540,000 to buy 439 W. Ferry St. and another $390,000 for 115 Claremont Ave. The sellers were two limited liability companies controlled by Wayne Eisenbaum and John Phillips.

Constructed in 1910, the three-story West Ferry building has 6,624 square feet and six apartments. It last sold in March 2016 for $315,000.

The Claremont building, with 4,316 square feet, is a two-story structure with six apartments, dating to 1900. It last sold in November 2004 for $174,000.

The apartment building at 115 Claremont. (Google)

Jonathan D. Epstein
