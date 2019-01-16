'I wanted money for heroin,' Lockport robber admits

A former Lockport man now living in Genesee County faces up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to stealing a woman's purse at knifepoint.

"I wanted money for heroin," Jeremy D. Holmwood told Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

Murphy scheduled sentencing for March 6.

Holmwood, 27, of Angling Road, Corfu, admitted to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree robbery in exchange for Murphy's pledge to limit his prison time to seven years.

Holmwood was living on North Transit Street in Lockport at the time of the crime, which occurred Oct. 17 at the door of the Rite Aid pharmacy at South Transit and High streets in Lockport. Holmwood is in Niagara County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.