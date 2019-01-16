HURLBUT, Betty Mary (Daly)

Of Youngstown, NY. January 13, 2019, age 93. Wife of the late Paul W. Hurlbut; daughter of the late Claude Patrick and Dorothy (nee Aaron) Daly; mother of Sheila Schreiber, Jo-Anne (Frank) White, Bruce (Kim) Hurlbut and Heather (John) Crumlish; grandmother of Megan, Jeremy, Alan, Josh, Aaron, Jared, Galen, Madison, Charles, Julianna, and Alexander. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held from the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, 100 Church St., Youngstown, NY, Saturday, January 19th at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Youngstown Lions Club at www.youngstownlions.org. Arrangements by the hardison Funeral Homes, Inc., Ransomville, NY. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online registry.