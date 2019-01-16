Here's what your school district would get under Cuomo's proposed budget

The state Division of Budget on Tuesday released detailed calculations of what each school district would receive under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's budget proposal.

School aid to districts is based on a number of factors, including enrollment and wealth, as well as reimbursement for certain programs.

Here's a look at what the Division of Budget estimates districts in Erie and Niagara counties would get in aid for education programs, excluding building aid.

ERIE COUNTY:

Akron: $13,393,369, up 1.82%

Alden: $13,414,488, up 3.80%

Amherst: $12,971,169, up 0.68%

Buffalo: $660,166,964, up 1.83%

Cheektowaga: $15,182,789, up 1.47%

Clarence: $21,085,376, up 5.02%

Cleveland Hill: $12,597,867, up 2.24%

Depew: $17,598,594, up 5.04%

East Aurora: $7,519,699, up 2.47%

Eden: $10,671,989, up 4.28%

Frontier: $32,230,830, up 3.18%

Grand Island: $17,297,962, up 3.62%

Hamburg: $23,281,088, up 2.14%

Holland: $9,663,749, up 3.07%

Iroquois: $13,565,480, down 2.08%

Kenmore-Tonawanda: $52,620,223, up 1.89%

Lackawanna: $37,052,917, up 3.82%

Lake Shore: $28,516,844, up 0.77%

Lancaster: $32,435,392, up 1.25%

Maryvale: $15,914,139, up 1.97%

North Collins: $7,403,272, up 1.42%

Orchard Park: $24,025,852, up 0.46%

Sloan: $15,382,856, down 0.12%

Springville-Griffith: $18,109,639, up 1.94%

Sweet Home: $21,050,468, up 2.15%

Tonawanda: $17,320,264, up 2.06%

West Seneca: $45,097,441, up 2.51%

Williamsville: $36,526,371, up 1.27%

NIAGARA COUNTY:

Barker: $6,948,684, up 1.06%

Lewiston-Porter: $14,459,018, up 5.90%

Lockport: $48,589,825, up 1.66%

Newfane: $17,670,865, up 4.33%

Niagara Falls: $103,790,766, up 1.29%

Niagara Wheatfield: $30,421,177, up 1.09%

North Tonawanda: $36,756,581, up 2.41%

Royalton-Hartland: $13,607,804, down 1.09%

Starpoint: $17,579,758, up 2.13%

Wilson: $12,056,528, up 0.85%

Source: State Division of the Budget

Note: The figures do not include building aid.