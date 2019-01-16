GUTTUSO, Thomas J., Sr., MD

GUTTUSO - Thomas J., Sr., MD January 14, 2019, age 83, beloved husband of Barbara L. (nee Biondolillo) Guttuso; dear father of Lisa Guttuso Klenk, MD, Lori (Dr. Frank) Luzi, MD and Thomas J. (Christie) Guttuso, Jr., MD; loving grandfather of Alexandra, Kristen, Jenna, Tess, Benjamin, T.J. and Gia; brother of James (Lucy) Guttuso and Dolores (Thomas) Sweeney; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends TODAY, Wednesday, January 16, 2019 from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins), Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 12 Noon at St. Mary's Chapel, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dr. Guttuso's memory to: Dr. Thomas and Barbara Guttuso Scholarship and Award Endowment Fund, c/o UB Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 900, Buffalo, NY 14226 http://giving.buffalo.edu/giveto/0301210633 Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com