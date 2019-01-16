GENCO, Josephine (Alleca)

January 12, 2019. Beloved wife of 58 years to Cosimo; dear mother of Michael (Audrey), Angelo (Antoinette) and Loreta (Petar) Vukadin; dear nonna of Michael Jr., Daniel, Joelle, Miles, Lily; sister of Domenica (late Nicolo) Zivis, Tommaso (Filippa) Alleca, Paolo (Marianne) Alleca, Nicolo (Marianne) Alleca, Salvatore (Graziella) Alleca, Carmela (Francesco) Borgese, Maria (Giuseppe) Santino and Giovanni (Pamela) Alleca; survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst (one mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Mary's RC Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, Saturday at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221. Online condolences may be shared at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.