GAWRON, Rose C. (Rosenblatt)

GAWRON - Rose C. (nee Rosenblatt)

January 12, 2019, age 81. Cherished wife of 59 years to Joseph F. Gawron, Sr. Devoted mother of PaulaJane (Stephen) Dolber and Joseph, Jr. Adoring grandmother of Amanda Dolber and Catherine (Mathew) Holland. Loving sister of Carl (Betty) Rosenblatt, Carol Kaiser, Paula (Ted) Vickery and Robert Rosenblatt. Rose's selflessness and desire to care for others lead her to donate her remains to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program, so studies may lead to enhanced care for others in need. Her great heart, dedication to family, loving support, and spirited outlook on life will be profoundly missed.