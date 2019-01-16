Subscribe Today
The Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome
Golfers flock to hit balls at the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in Tonawanda Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jim Graham and his grandson, Patrick Graham, get ready to practice their golf game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some of the patches made to the ceiling of the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Karen Wiles sweeps the putting greens.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Karen Wiles sweeps the putting greens.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Carl Parker buys a bucket of balls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Eddy Jeanty hits some golf balls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Balls are collected at the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in Tonawanda.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Golfers hit balls at the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in Tonawanda.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Golfers hit balls at the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in Tonawanda Tuesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Mike Callahan, right, gives a lesson to Paul Crowley at the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in Tonawanda Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Mike Callahan, right, gives a lesson to Paul Crowley.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Mike Callahan, right, gives a lesson to Paul Crowley.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some of the patches made to the ceiling of the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Golfers hit buckets of balls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Dale Gallineau hits a bucket of balls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Dave Sterner is reflected in his driver as he hits balls at the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in Tonawanda.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The putting greens next to the driving range in the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some of the damaged turf that is used for baseball and softball.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some of the wear and damage to the exterior of the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some of the wear and damage to the exterior of the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some of the wear and damage to the exterior of the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in Tonawanda.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some of the wear and damage to the exterior of the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in Tonawanda.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Exterior of the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks and Recreation Supervisor Mark Campanella inspects the rusty foundation of the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in Tonawanda.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Work is expected to begin this fall on a $2 million overhaul to the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in the Town of Tonawanda.
New inflatable roof part of $2 million overhaul at Tonawanda golf dome
