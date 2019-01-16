Police: Explosions at Albion house started with maintenance on gas heater

An 81-year-old Albion man and a 72-year-old woman were in guarded condition in the burn unit at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after explosions ripped through their house at 5 Elmwood Ave. in the Village of Albion at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Albion police said.

Investigators say Vincenzo Spampanato, 81, was "performing maintenance on a gas heating appliance in the basement of the residence when an explosion occurred."

When Albion police officers arrived at the address, they found Spampanato and Felicia Spampanato, 72, in the front yard with burn injuries. Fire had spread throughout the house causing heavy smoke.

Vincenzo Spampanato was transported to Strong Memorial by Mercy Flight, and Felicia Spampanato was transported by the Central Orleans Volunteer Ambulance to the same hospital.

The investigation is being conducted by Albion police, Orleans County Fire Investigation Unit, Orleans County Emergency Management Office, state Office of Fire Prevention and Control and NYSEG.