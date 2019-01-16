FESTAIUTI, Albert M.

FESTAIUTI - Albert M. Age 88, of the City of Tonawanda, Monday, January 14, 2019. Loving husband of 65 years to Clare (nee DeCarlo) Festaiuti; father of Michael (Ellen), Donald (Debbie) and Albert (Bonnie) Festaiuti, Diane (Richard) Lyons, Charles Festaiuti and Julieann (Darren) Schroder; grandfather of Nicole, Rebecca, Donald, Danielle, Alex, Brittany, Samantha, Travis, McKayla, Joshua, Kyle and Isabella; 5 great-grandchildren and brother of Kathleen (Charles) Fiorello. Albert had been employed by Chevrolet Division of General Motors in Tonawanda for more than 40 years. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 17 from 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will take place on Thursday at 7 PM following the visitation. Everyone welcome. Cemetery placement and prayers will be private in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be made shared at www.rothfuneral.com