Explore Buffalo offers free tours to federal employees

Another Buffalo organization is doing something nice for federal employees.

Explore Buffalo is offering the workers two free tickets to its Inside Downtown tours through February, regardless of when the shutdown ends. Additionally, free admission will be offered to children under the age of 18 of federal employees.

"We want to provide federal employees who are impacted by the government shutdown an opportunity to spend some time on a tour with us at no cost to them," said Executive Director Brad Hahn. "Our Inside Downtown tours are a popular way to get out in the winter and learn about our city's history while walking through downtown buildings."

To get your tickets, present your federal government ID at the start of the tours, which are designed to spend most of the time inside.

The Inside Downtown - North tour takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, starting at Spot Coffee (225 Delaware Ave.). Stops on the tour include Goldome Bank, Market Arcade and Electric Tower.

The Inside Downtown - South tour is at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays, starting at the Buffalo Harbor Museum (66 Erie St.). It visits such iconic Buffalo landmarks as the Ellicott Square Building, the Old Post Office and St. Joseph and St. Paul's Cathedral.

Reservations are not required. For more tour information, visit explorebuffalo.org.

