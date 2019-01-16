CUFFARO, Mildred (Syracuse)

January 14, 2019 at age 90. Beloved wife of the late John S. Cuffaro; loving mother of Karen (Danny) Sansone and Susie (Paul) Campise; cherished grandmother of Kristen (Mickey), Paul, John, Michael (Ashley) and Brielle; caring daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline Syracuse; dear sister of the late Henry Syracuse, Joseph (Phyllis) Syracuse, Robert (Lillian) Syracuse; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday and Friday from 6-9 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 10:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady of Hope Parish, 18 Greenwood Pl. (Lafayette and Grant), Buffalo at 11:00 AM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com