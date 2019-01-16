CRAWFORD, Steven E.

CRAWFORD - Steven E. January 11, 2019, brother of Jeffrey S., Glenn H., Mark Crawford and the late Michael J. Crawford; son of the late John G. and Barbara Carlson Crawford; uncle of Matthew, Audrey, Zakary, Sydnie, Makenzie and Derek. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. John Lutheran Church, 6540 Main St., Williamsville, on Friday at 10:30 AM. Gifts in Mr. Crawford's memory made to his church appreciated. Arrangements made by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.