Coonly, Timothy

Coonly - Timothy Passed away January 13, 2019; loving father of Evan, Conor and Quinn Coonly; former husband of Shellie (Krysinski) Coonly; loving son of the late Thomas and Geraldine (Woods) Coonly; brother of Thomas Coonly, Cathie (Paul) Smith and Maureen (Bruce) Weber; also survived by many nieces and nephews, Friends and family may call Thursday from 4-8 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at St. John Vianney Church at 11 am (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Colden Elementary School, 8263 Boston Colden Rd., Colden, NY 14033, Tim worked at the Colden Elementary School. Please share condolences at www.CANNANFH.com