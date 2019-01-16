Share this article

Cab driver robbed on Northland Avenue

A cab driver was robbed Tuesday morning by two men, one of whom displayed a gun, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police the robbery happened at about 4:40 a.m. in front of 237 Northland Ave., between Jefferson and Wohlers avenues.

The robbers took the driver's cellphone and $24 in cash, according to the report.

They ran from the scene heading south towards Donaldson Road, the victim told police.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
