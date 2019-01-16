Cab driver robbed on Northland Avenue
A cab driver was robbed Tuesday morning by two men, one of whom displayed a gun, according to a Buffalo police report.
The victim told police the robbery happened at about 4:40 a.m. in front of 237 Northland Ave., between Jefferson and Wohlers avenues.
The robbers took the driver's cellphone and $24 in cash, according to the report.
They ran from the scene heading south towards Donaldson Road, the victim told police.
Story topics: buffalo/ Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ police
