Cab driver robbed on Northland Avenue

A cab driver was robbed Tuesday morning by two men, one of whom displayed a gun, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police the robbery happened at about 4:40 a.m. in front of 237 Northland Ave., between Jefferson and Wohlers avenues.

The robbers took the driver's cellphone and $24 in cash, according to the report.

They ran from the scene heading south towards Donaldson Road, the victim told police.