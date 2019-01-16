Scattershots (Jan. 16)

WGRZ environmental forum Jan. 23

“Generations of Stewardship” is the next 2 the Outdoors Environmental Forum sponsored by WGRZ on Jan. 23 at Tifft Nature Preserve, 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Keynote speakers will include Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka, noted author and environmentalist Gerry Rising, and Steve Gordon with the Seneca Nation. The focus will be on where we’ve been, where we are and how to plan for the future, concentrating on the state of our environment.

The doors open at 7 p.m. The presentation is free to the public. For more information contact Terry Belke at terry.belke@wgrz.com. This forum was planned for Nov. 28 but was rescheduled due to weather issues.

Niagara Fishing Expo offers more highlights

The 6th Annual Greater Niagara Fishing Expo is Friday through Sunday at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. The website at www.niagarafishingexpo.com can be a bit overwhelming with the amount of educational resources and information. Here are a few tidbits worthy of consideration in making your way to the Cataract City:

Mark Schmitkons of Wilson will show off some antique fishing tackle. More importantly, he will appraise your old/antique fishing equipment to see if it is of value. He will even store your old gear, so you don’t have to carry it around the show.

Lance Valentine of Walleye 101 is a pro staff representative for Lowrance Electronics and sonar/GPS whiz. His booth will offer free updates on Lowrance units that are generation 2 or newer, and set up Lowrance sonar/GPS units.

DEC Bureau of Fisheries Chief Steve Hurst will mingle with anglers at the show. He will be sitting in on Capt. Bob Songin’s Lake Ontario Niagara Bar salmon seminar at 5 p.m. and will answer some questions then. He also will have a question and answer session on Saturday at noon. Lake Erie Unit biologists Dr. Jason Robinson and James Markham will on hand Friday to talk about walleye movement and give steelhead study updates.

Go to www.niagarafishingexpo.com and print out the $5 parking voucher. Park in the city ramp. The Expo will take place no matter the weather conditions.

Want to learn how to fish Lake Simcoe in Canada through the ice? One of the best, Wil Wegman, a member of the Canadian Angler Hall of Fame after being inducted in 2017, will give a seminar on Friday at 5 p.m.

Bass pros Billy McDonald, John Murray, Brad Knight and Mark Menendez will be hanging out in the Rapid Fishing Solutions booth, at the Hawg Trough and in the seminar rooms. Many other local bass experts will be on hand to share their insights on fishing local waters.

Sportsmen’s Feast Jan. 26 in Lockport

The Sportsmen’s Feast is slated for Jan. 26 at Ridgewood Bible Church, 7073 Ridge Road, Lockport. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the evening will be kicked off with a bowl of chili, included with your $5 admission. There also will be exhibits and door prizes.

The featured speaker will be author and all-around outdoors enthusiast Larry Moyer of Texas. To reserve tickets, call 434-5774. Tickets can be purchased at the door.