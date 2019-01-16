Bills sign OL Jeremiah Sirles to one-year contract extension

The Buffalo Bills brought back another one of their own Wednesday.

The team announced a one-year contract extension with offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles, a move that came just a few hours after a similar announcement regarding linebacker Lorenzo Alexander.

Sirles, 27, is a 6-foot-6, 315-pounder who joined the Bills in September off waivers from Minnesota. He played in 12 games, making five starts, although that total comes with an asterisk. Four of those starts were as an extra tight end in a run-heavy formation to start the game, and Sirles played sparingly the rest of the way. He did make one start at right guard in place of John Miller, that coming in Week 13 against Miami.

God is so good! The dream continues. Thank you @buffalobills time to get back to work! pic.twitter.com/US6O51bi9y — Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR) January 16, 2019

Sirles played tackle and guard during the 2018 season, and finished the year as the backup center. His versatility – and likely low cost (official terms have not yet been released) – figured to factor into the decision to come back to compete for a depth role.