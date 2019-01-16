Share this article

print logo
Buffalo Bills lineman Jeremiah Sirles takes a knee after a change of possession in the last minute against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Bills sign OL Jeremiah Sirles to one-year contract extension

|Published |Updated

The Buffalo Bills brought back another one of their own Wednesday.

The team announced a one-year contract extension with offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles, a move that came just a few hours after a similar announcement regarding linebacker Lorenzo Alexander.

Sirles, 27, is a 6-foot-6, 315-pounder who joined the Bills in September off waivers from Minnesota. He played in 12 games, making five starts, although that total comes with an asterisk. Four of those starts were as an extra tight end in a run-heavy formation to start the game, and Sirles played sparingly the rest of the way. He did make one start at right guard in place of John Miller, that coming in Week 13 against Miami.

Sirles played tackle and guard during the 2018 season, and finished the year as the backup center. His versatility – and likely low cost (official terms have not yet been released) – figured to factor into the decision to come back to compete for a depth role.

The former Nebraska product will enter his sixth NFL season in 2019.

Story topics: /

Jay Skurski – Jay Skurski was named one of the 10 best beat writers in the country in 2017 by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his coverage of the Bills. A Lewiston native and St. Francis High School graduate, he's got a passion for golf and strives to be a single-digit handicap.
There are no comments - be the first to comment