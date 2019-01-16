[BN] Blitz newsletter: Beane says McCoy's social media comments are 'not how we do business'

After having the worst statistical season of his career, Bills running back LeSean McCoy made two comments on social media suggesting the team needs to upgrade its offensive line.

The first comment came during the College Football Playoff national championship game, which featured Alabama and Clemson: "God I would love to get JUST one of those bama linemen," McCoy tweeted. He also commented on an Instagram post highlighting the play of Colts guard Quenton Nelson: "I need one of those lol PLEASE."

Both posts were later deleted. But they didn't go over so well with general manager Brandon Beane.

"I think LeSean understands that's not how we do business," Beane told the News. "He's a passionate guy, but we don't do it on social media. He doesn't mean anything by it, but at the same time, we don't condone that. ... We want all our players to be mindful of what's on social media. That's the scary part about social media. You talk to your kids about it. You talk to everybody about it. Everybody's reading it, and once it's on there, it's on there. You're conversating with everybody. You're not just having a one-on-one conversation with somebody. So, I think he understands that.”

The funny part about this is that McCoy isn't wrong. The Bills' offensive line needs work. He said what everyone was thinking. Beane took exception with the manner in which McCoy chose to voice his opinion, but didn't argue the point. (On a related note, all four teams playing for the conference championships ranked among the top six in offensive line performance.)

Bills hire Bobby Johnson to coach offensive line: The Bills' linemen will have a new coach next year, as Bobby Johnson replaces Juan Castillo. Eric Wood liked the move.

Report: Bills hire Panthers assistant to coach special teams: The Bills will hire Heath Farwell, per the Charlotte Observer. (In a shocking twist, Sean McDermott actually didn't work with this coach in Carolina.)

Shrine Game gives Bills a chance to unearth hidden gems: “There's guys here that will get drafted,” Beane said of the all-star event for college seniors. “You're talking about most of these guys are going to be third-day guys. When I say third day, it could be fifth, sixth, seventh or undrafted. It gives us a chance to get to know some guys, meet with them, find out what drives them. Ask them about what went well in their college career and maybe what didn't.”

•••

