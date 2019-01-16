Big win for Grand Island wrestlers

Getting wins from seven wrestlers, Grand Island upset Niagara Falls, the No. 2 ranked team in Western New York, 35-34, in their Niagara Frontier League match Wednesday at Grand Island.

Jack Randle (113), Brian Bielic (132), Caleb Messing (160), Adam Daghestani (170), Connor Kenney (182), Blake Bielic (220) and Jeremy Friedman (285) won their matches for the Vikings.

South girls win in OT

Williamsville South overcame

a seven-point deficit in the final minute of regulation and edged previously undefeated Amherst, 72-71, in overtime in their ECIC II first-place battle Wednesday night at South.

Tatyjan Scalisi scored with 2 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

The Billies owned a four-point lead when Amherst’s Ella Wanzer hit a 3-pointer from halfcourt with 1.5 seconds left in overtime. The Tigers, though, were unable to regain possession.

Amherst overcame a 7-0 deficit to go in front, 19-11, after one quarter. The Tigers led 27-26 at the half despite 17 points by Amari DeBerry. Amherst built the lead to 48-40 going into the fourth quarter after making five 3-pointers in the third, but DeBerry scored on three straight possessions to make it 48-47.

Izzo goes over 1,000

Kennedy Izzo of Frontier passed the 1,000-point career mark in the Falcons’ 63-47 victory over visiting Jamestown. Frontier is now 7-0 in ECIC I,

Izzo, a senior guard, needed nine points to reach 1,000. She got there with a free throw late in the first quarter. She finished the game with 25 points leaving her with 1,016 career points, second on Frontier’s all-time list.

Claire Krusza had 19 points for Frontier. Macey Lundmark led Jamestown with 15.

O’Hara back on track

A 27-point performance by Sacred Heart’s Siobhan Ryan wasn’t enough against a more balanced attack by Cardinal O’Hara in the Hawks’ 70-56 victory over the Sharks in Amherst in Monsignor Martin girls basketball.

Aaliyah Parker had 23 points for O’Hara.

"She hit a bunch of offensive put-backs but it was pretty balanced scoring all around," said O’Hara assistant coach Mike McCarthy.

It was the first league win for O’Hara after last week’s loss to St. Mary’s of Lancaster, the Hawks’ first loss in a league game since 2013.

NLI signings

Two Cardinal O'Hara athletes have declared their college intentions. On Wednesday, Tori Lakeman signed to play Division III volleyball at Hilbert College. On Jan . 29, running standout Tommy Appenheimer intends to sign with Canisius College to run Division I cross country.

Riley Kromer, Lauren Spence and Ray Sambrotto of Sweet Home have signed National Letters of Intent to resume their athletic careers in college. Kromer, Western New York Player of teh Year in field hockey, signed with Saint Francis (Pa.). Spence will swim at John Carroll. Sambrotto will run cross country at Massachusetts.