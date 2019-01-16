BENNER, John K.

BENNER - John K. Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 12, 2019. Loving father of Christopher C. Boyd (Amber); grandfather to Hadley; son of the late Carl T. and Judith Benner (nee Januszak); brother to Linda, William, Timothy (Sandra) and the late Anne Fouchie (Joseph); also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a US Navy Veteran, an avid reader of historical books and enjoyed living life his way. John's remains were donated to UB School of Medicine and a memorial will be held for family and friends at a later date. Donations may be made in John's name to Hospice of Buffalo.