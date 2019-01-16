BEARD, Nelson L., Lt. Col., USAF Retired

BEARD - Nelson L., Lt. Col., Usaf Retired January 11, 2019, age 67; husband of Margaret (nee Seiver) Beard; father of Madeleine Beard (David Spurgat) and the late Nelson Michael Beard; brother of Martha Jane Hopkins; brother-in-law of Michael Seiver, Christine Seiver Harper and Jennifer Seiver; uncle of Jessica Harper, Melissa Harper Cyr, Dodi Seiver Pye, Chrystal Methany, William Seiver (Suzie), Ronald Seiver (Julie), Ricky Seiver, Russell Streelman and Christopher Hopkins; great-uncle of Hannah Pye, Viviana Cyr, Emma Rose Methany, Zach Seiver Pye and Luc Etienne Cyr. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., North Fourth and Ridge Sts., Lewiston, Friday from 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 19th at 10 AM, from St. Bernard's RC Church, Second and Hinman Sts., Youngstown. Please assemble at church. Burial to follow in Oakland Rural Cemetery, with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. For online registry, please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com