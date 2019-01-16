BEAN, Susan R.

BEAN - Susan R. 93, died peacefully at Hospice Buffalo on January 10, 2019, in the presence of her family after a brief illness. She is survived by her children, Douglas (Elisa) Bean, Philip (Kathryn) Bean, and Emelie (Mark) Ventling; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and extended family. Susan loved time spent with her family and traveling with her late husband, Ed in retirement. Her volunteer activities included the Museum of Science Women's Board, the Garret Club Lecture Committee, the Westminster Energy Educational Program, and chairing a major capital campaign, with her husband, for Child and Family Services. A private family service will be held later in the spring. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to, Say Yes to Education Buffalo, or the Alice Lloyd College. Arrangements by the John E. Roberts Funeral Home.