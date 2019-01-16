Barbara C. Rossi, 85, retired art teacher in the Lackawanna schools

July 19, 1933 – Jan. 9, 2019

Barbara C. Rossi, an art teacher in the Lackawanna schools for 33 years, died Jan. 9 under hospice care in her Lackawanna home She was 85.

A lifelong Lackawanna resident, the former Barbara Bukaty was a 1951 graduate of Lackawanna High School. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Buffalo State College.

She began her career in the Lackawanna schools in 1955 and taught art in the Junior High School and Senior High School. She retired in 1988.

Mrs. Rossi was active in the Croatian Sensations Church Band from Our Lady of Bistrica Catholic Church, a group of volunteers who performed at nursing homes, churches and other venues.

She also was a volunteer teacher at Our Lady of Victory Home.

An animal lover and a supporter of Ten Lives Club, the cat rescue agency, she and her husband took feral cats into their home and domesticated them. She also was dedicated to feeding ducks and other birds.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Leonard, a retired Lackawanna school administrator.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Saturday, Jan. 12, in Our Lady of Bistrica Church, 1619 Abbott Road, Lackawanna.