BABULA, Richard V.

BABULA - Richard V. 89, of Varysburg, passed away on January 14, 2019, at home. He was born on October 15, 1929 to the late John and the late Mary (Zajac) Babula in Buffalo, NY. Richard was predeceased by his first wife, Emily (Maciejewski) Babula. Richard was a laborer with the New York Central Railroad in Buffalo before joining the United States Coast Guard in 1948. He then went on to become a Canine Police Officer with the Buffalo Police Department. He retired from the Buffalo Police Department in 1988. Richard is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patricia (Wawrzyniak); his children, Richard J. Babula, Marie Socha, Catherine (John) Schwab, Donna (Edmond) Skoczylas, Patrick (Patricia) Buczek, John (Theresa) Buczek, Audrey (Glenn) Pelczynski, Judith (Robert) Olejniczak, and Marcia (Frank) Thompson; sister, Bernice Szymkowiak; 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 - 7 PM at Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main St., Attica, NY 14011. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 11 AM at St. Joachim & Anne RC Church, Varysburg site, 2311 Attica Rd., Varysburg, NY 14167. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Varysburg. For more information, please call (585) 591-1212 or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC., 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011.