Share this article

print logo

Armed robber strikes Bailey Avenue liquor store

|Published |Updated

A robber armed with a handgun robbed a liquor store on Bailey Avenue on Monday night, according to a Buffalo police report.

The male suspect entered Shepherd's Liquor, 3177 Bailey, at about 8:55 p.m., displayed the firearm and took cash, the victim told police.

The robber ran from the scene toward Stockbridge Avenue. The amount of cash taken in the robbery was not specified in the report.

Story topics: / / /

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
There are no comments - be the first to comment