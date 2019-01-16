Armed robber strikes Bailey Avenue liquor store
A robber armed with a handgun robbed a liquor store on Bailey Avenue on Monday night, according to a Buffalo police report.
The male suspect entered Shepherd's Liquor, 3177 Bailey, at about 8:55 p.m., displayed the firearm and took cash, the victim told police.
The robber ran from the scene toward Stockbridge Avenue. The amount of cash taken in the robbery was not specified in the report.
