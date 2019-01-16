3 can't-miss shows: Leyda, Wood Brothers, Catfish and the Bottlemen

Leyda, 8 p.m. Jan. 19, Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), $6.

New(er) to the scene outfit Leyda will celebrate the release of its new EP at Mohawk Place.

After debuting at the tail-end of 2017, the indie five-piece dropped its self-titled, freshman collection of music last summer. The four-track release recalled the likes of fellow lyrically driven acts like Hop Along, Mitski and Eskimeaux.

The group is quickly turning around a second EP to start off the new year, this one a three-track titled "Hallways."

Opening the evening will be electro-pop solo act VHS Era, driving indie rock group the Etchings and Troy, N.Y.'s soulful indie-folk band Zan & the Winter Folk

<a href="http://leydaband.bandcamp.com/album/leyda-ep">Leyda EP by Leyda</a>

The Wood Brothers, 7 p.m. Jan. 22, Town Ballroom (681 Main St.), $22.

Long-running roots outfit the Wood Brothers will return to the Town Ballroom for a mid-week performance.

Previously taking the Theatre District stage in late 2017, the frequent Buffalo visitors return to play tracks from its most recent release, 2018's laid-back effort "One Drop of Truth."

Blending the likes of blues, soul, country and R&B, the Bolder-bred Americana band's new record is another great addition to a growing catalog that throws back to likes of Bob Dylan, the Band and John Prine.

Genre-fusing songwriter Priscilla Renae will open the show. Her new album "Coloured" was shared this past June.

Catfish and the Bottlemen, 6 p.m. Jan. 23, Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa St.), free.

The forthcoming installment of 103.3 the Edge's ongoing "Pop Up & Unplugged" series, previously featuring the likes of Band of Horses and Judah and the Lion, will be headlined by Welsh act Catfish and the Bottlemen.

The lad-rock group kicked off the new year by dropping its anthemic new single "Longshot," the band's first slice of new music since the sophomore effort "The Ride" in 2016. While no album news accompanied the track, chances are a record will follow sometime in 2019.

The stripped-down performance, Catfish and the Bottlemen's first area gig since opening for Green Day at Darien Lake in 2017, will be a prelude to a month-long tour of the states that kicks off in mid-March.

Opening the evening will be the revitalized local outfit the Eaves. The bar rock act recently celebrated the release of its debut record "Learning to Live in the Dark" at Town Ballroom's Leopard Lounge in December.

Admission to the show is free, but tickets can only be snagged by winning them through the radio station, so listen up and best of luck.