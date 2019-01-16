10 presales, 3 VIP packages for The Who concert

Maybe we can get fooled again. For fans of The Who waiting patiently to buy tickets for the May 9 show at KeyBank Center, there are at least 10 presale opportunities before tix go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Jan. 18.

Two offers - end of row seating and Platinum presales - both started on Jan. 15.

Two other presales start today (Jan. 16): The Who Fan Club presale and the VIP Package presale.

There are six presales starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 17:

Live Nation presale

Live Nation Mobile App presale

Live Nation Facebook presale

Ticketmaser presale

KeyBank Center Insider presale

Radio presale

Tickets are $67.50 to $333.50 with VIP packages ranging from $450 to $1,200. The general public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 via livenation.com, tickets.com and charge by phone at 888-223-6000.

VIP ticket packages

Here are three VIP packages available along with some of what each package includes. Full details are available here.

Premium seating, $450: A premium reserved ticket, a limited edition tour poster, commemorative VIP laminate, limited edition The Who guitar pick, exclusive messenger bag.

My Generation Soundcheck Package, $750. A premium reserved ticket in rows 4 to 10, preshow soundcheck with members of The Who, invitation to pre-show VIP Lounge (no band members); limited edition tour poster, commemorative VIP laminate, limited edition The Who guitar pick; exclusive messenger bag, crowd-free merchandise shopping (where available), priority check-in and entrance, onsite check-in staff.

Baba O'Riley Ultimate Soundcheck Page, $1,200: A premium reserved seat in rows 1 to 3 and a parking pass, plus everything in the My Generation package.