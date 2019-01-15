WORONIECKI, David E. Sr.

WORONIECKI - David E. Sr. Age 57, of West Valley, NY formerly of Buffalo, NY. January 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Woroniecki; devoted father of David Jr. (Tracy), Christopher, Jason (Christine), Scott (Lex), and Cheri (Brandon); loving grandfather of Tessa, Christopher, Allison, Katrina, Kaylee, Kylie, Brandon, and the late Katrina Marie; brother of Nancy (Joe), Gerri (Robert), and his dearest Irene; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. Friends may call Wednesday, 1-3 and 6-8 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where funeral services will be held Thursday morning at 8:15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM in Queen of Martyrs RC Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at: www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com.