Of Alden, NY. January 13, 2019, at the age of 100. Beloved husband of the late Bernadine Wolfling; dear father of Paul (Arlene), Phillip (Mary Ann), Mark (Florence Ann) Louise (Mark) Coffed and Terese (Jay) Weaver; also survived by 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother of the late Loretta Lewczyk, Howard, Catherine and Francis Wolfling. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, Thursday at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buffalo Audubon Society. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com.