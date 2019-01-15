Williamsville North hockey to conduct annual Teddy Bear toss game Thursday

Williamsville North hockey will conduct its annual Teddy Bear toss fundraiser during its contest against Lancaster at 6 p.m. Thursday at Northtown Center.

Bears to be tossed and donated during the game can be purchased at Williamsville North High School. Also, charitable donations via check will be accepted during the game by North’s booster club.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Crisis Services and Lorenzo Alexander’s Aces Foundation.

For further information, call the main office at North at 626-8566.