West Seneca East and West players headline all-state football selections

The New York State Sportswriters Association selected a combined four football players from West Seneca East and West Seneca West to the Class A All-State first team on Tuesday.

Leading the selections was Buffalo News Player of the Year Shaun Dolac, who helped West Seneca East win its first sectional title since 1981 at West’s expense and reach its first state final. The Trojans dropped a heartbreaking, 21-14 decision to Cornwall of Section IX in their attempt to become the second-straight West Seneca school to win a Class A state title.

At least one player from East or West earned spots on the second, third, fourth and fifth teams as well as honorable mention. In total, 11 West Seneca school district players received all-state honors with seven coming from West Seneca West.

Dolac and teammate, offensive lineman Nick Hamme, were two of five total Section VI players to earn first team all-state in Class A. West Seneca West linebacker Mike Glinski and defensive back Bryan Ball, along with South Park defensive lineman Jayon Renfro, also earned spots on the first team.

In Class AA, four Western New York players earned first-team honors. Canisius defensive back Joe Jamison and kicker Tristian Vandenberg, St. Joe’s lineman Tyler Doty and Lockport receiver Malik Brooks earned first-team spots.

The Player of the Year in Class AA is New Rochelle running back Jordan Forrest. In Class A, Roosevelt linebacker/running back Kevon Hall and Garden City’s Trevor Yeboah-Kodie, a running back/defensive back, shared the honor.

Here are the Western New York players selected to the New York State Sportswriters All-State Football Team:

First team

Class AA: Malik Brooks (Lockport) WR; Tyler Doty (St. Joe’s) OL; Tristian Vandeberg (Canisius) kicker; Joe Jamison (Canisius) DB.

Class A: Nick Hamme (W.S. East) OL; Jayon Renfro (South Park) DL, Shaun Dolac (WS East) LB; Mike Glinski (W.S. West) LB; Bryan Ball (W.S. West) DB.

Second team

Class AA: David Gaca (Lancaster) OL; Jihad Loynes (Bennett) DL; Conor Mahony-11 (Lancaster) LB; Dylan Kelly (Williamsville North) DB.

Class A: Aaron Chase (Starpoint) QB; Maurice Robertson (W.S. West) QB; John Speyer (W.S. West) RB; Liam Scheuer (W.S. West) DE.

Third team

Class AA: Jon Stevens (Clarence) utility.

Class A: Greg Braswell (South Park) DL; Elijah Lewis (South Park) DL; Kyle Haettich (W.S. West) DB.

Fourth team

Class AA: Jake Ritts-10 (St. Francis) QB; D’Jae Perry-11 (Bennett) RB; Dominik Thomas (St. Francis) WR; James Desiderio (Canisius) OL.

Class A: Kaiyer Fields (McKinley) RB; Rob Giancarlo (Sweet Home) DL; Jack Turner (W.S. East) DL.

Fifth team

Class AA: Alex Westcott (Orchard Park) OL; Joel Nicholas (Canisius) LB.

Class A: Jake Argo (Starpoint) OL; Dylan McNulty (W.S. East) DL.

Sixth team

Class AA: Michael Pataky-11 (Orchard Park) LB.

Honorable mention

Class AA: Dylan Mann (Williamsville North) RB; Scott Becht (Williamsville North) OL; Josh Walter (Williamsville North) OL; Cole Gambino (St. Joe’s) OL; Eric Schon (St. Francis) OL; Quinten Burke (Clarence) LB; Matt Marschner (Lancaster) LB; Dawson Tyger (St. Francis) LB.

Class A: Daebeyon Humphrey (South Park) QB; Cam Sionko (Grand Island) QB; Juston Johnson (W.S. West) WR; Matt Spina (Starpoint) WR; Jeremiah Wilkes (Grand Island) OL; Peyton Olson (Jamestown) LB; Kenny Yockey (Grand Island) LB; Tyler Bailey (Frontier) DB; Jake DeWolf (Niagara Wheatfield) DB; Joe Stewart (Kenmore West) DB.