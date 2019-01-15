VIDLER, Edward W.

VIDLER - Edward W. Of East Aurora, NY, January 12, 2019. Loving husband of Patricia (Richmond) Vidler and late Virginia (nee Dawson) Vidler; dearest father of Beverly (Ronald Van Patten) Vidler and Don (Maris) Vidler; step-father of Jim (Connie) Richmond and Hal (Cheryl) Richmond; beloved grandfather of nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Bob (late Alice Jean) Vidler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Thursday from 3-8 pm at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. A celebration of Ed's life for family and friends will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in Ed's name to the Boys and Girls Club of East Aurora or the East Aurora Historical Society. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com