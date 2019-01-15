Vehicle struck by gunfire near Elmwood and Amherst
Buffalo police recovered shell casings Monday night after a report of gunfire in the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy on Elmwood Avenue at Amherst Street, according to a police report.
The casings were found next to a pickup that had a bullet hole in the hood shortly after reports of "shots fired" made at about 11:15 p.m.
There were no reports of injuries at the time the report was written.
Story topics: buffalo/ Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ police
