UB, Bona women's team play home conference games

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team has won 19 straight home games. The UB women haven't done that badly either.

UB is 29-6 in games in Alumni Arena going back to the 2016-17 season and 17-5 against Mid-American Conference teams at home during that same stretch.

Wednesday night, the Bulls (9-4, 1-1 MAC) will take on Ball State (6-9, 1-2). UB is 3-2 at home this season with the losses to nationally ranked Stanford and to Ohio U. in their conference opener. Both of UB's home conference games have gone to overtime.

Last week, UB defeated Eastern Michigan, 91-84, as senior guard Cierra Dillard scored a Bulls women's record 43 points. UB went on the road for a 66-59 win at Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

Dillard, who has scored 20 or more points in 12 of the 13 UB games is averaging 25.9 points per game, second in the nation. Megan Gustafson of Iowa leads the nation with a 26.4 average.

Like UB, Ball State has one of the youngest teams in NCAA Division I women's basketball. Each have six true freshman on the roster.

The Cardinals are coming off a 90-75 loss to Ohio on Saturday. Ball State is led by sophomore forward Oshlynn Brown, who is averaging 13.3 points per game while pulling down 8.9 rebounds. The young trio of Thelma Dis Agustsdottir, Gabby Smith and Maliah Howard-Bass combined for 42 of the Cardinals 75 points (56%) against Ohio.

St. Bonaventure's women's team (4-12, 1-2 A-10) draws a difficult assignment against defending Atlantic 10 Conference regular season champion Dayton in a 4 p.m. game at the Reilly Center. It's a special tipoff time with all fans 18 and under receiving free admistion.

The Bonnies are coming off a 66-41 loss on Sunday at Saint Joseph's after winning at George Mason.

Dayton (7-7, 2-1 A-10) was picked to finish in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll. The Flyers were 15-1 in the conference last year, but were upset by George Washington in the semifinals of the A-10 tournament. Dayton received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, nevertheless.

Daemen men ranked 19th in NCAA II

Daemen's men's team is ranked 19th in the latest NCAA Division II Sports Information Directors of America (D2SIDA) national media poll. It's the second week in row Daemen has been ranked in the top 25. Bellarmine (Ky.) is ranked No.1 with a 14-0 record.

Also, the Wildcats are tied for first in the same organization's East Region media poll. It's the second week Daemen has been ranked at the top. That's despite a 72-71 loss at home last Friday to East Coast Conference opponent Molloy, which is ninth in the East Region poll.

Daemen's sophomore center Andrew Sischo, who leads the team in scoring (21.4 ppg) and rebouinding (10.4) was named to the Bevo Francis Award Top 100 Watch List.

The Bevo Francis Award is named for the former basketball star at Rio Grande College (Ohio) who averaged 50.1 points per game during the 1952-53 season. It is awarded to the player who is deemed to have had the finest season within Small College Basketball.

Francis played against Erie County Technical Instititute (now Erie Community College) at Memorial Auditorium. He scored 64 points against the Kats in a 120-59 win on Nov. 26, 1953.