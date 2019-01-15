TURSKI, Phyllis M. (Mozolf)

TURSKI - Phyllis M.

(nee Mozolf)

January 13, 2019, at age 88, beloved wife of the late James J. Turski; devoted mother of Carol Ann (Mark) Davison, James R. (Carol) Turski, David (Joanne) Turski, Patricia M. (Gary) Bushorr, Paul (Kim) Turski, and Nancy (Gerald Krawczyk) Turski; loving grandmother of Charles (Jana) Miller, Nicole (Justin) Tomaszewski, Melissa (Dan) Chamberlin, Matthew Smith and Greg Turski; great-grandmother of Tyler, Brooklyn, Raven, Ryan and Connor. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated Thursday, 10 AM from the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America, dementiasociety.org/donate. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com