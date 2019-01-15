Tonawanda man charged after registering 0.27 BAC

A Town of Tonawanda man pulled over Monday night on Buffalo's West Side registered a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, according to a Buffalo police report.

James J. Diati, 56, was stopped by police near the intersection of West Ferry and Barton streets at about 6:10 p.m.

Diati was driving west on West Ferry when a police officer saw him drive over the double-yellow lines. He refused to submit to field sobriety tests and later registered a BAC of 0.27 percent, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to the report.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, DWI, failing to keep right and making an unsafe turn.