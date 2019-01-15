SPENCER, Annemarie (Jopp)

January 12, 2019. Beloved mother of Tracy Gawor (Robert), Charles (Angela) and Cindy (Brian); grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of eight; sister of Norman (late Linda), Alan (Marge), Gerald (Donna), Bruce (Laura) and Ronald; beloved daughter of the late Norman and Irene Jopp; also survived by nieces and nephews. Service to be held at a later date. Any donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in Annmarie's name.