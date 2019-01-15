SOOS, Sarina F. "Sara" (Scibetta)

Age 88, of North Tonawanda, peacefully, January 14, 2019. Sarina was a member of the former St. Joseph R.C. Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a former employee of Sutherlands Stationery in Kenmore. She was the wife of the late Julius Soos. Beloved mother of Mark (Lynda) Soos and Julie Ann (Mark) Nagel. Grandmother of Craig Nagel and John (Alyssa) Hagel. Great-grandmother of Rosaelia Ismay Nagel. Sister of Frank (Florine) Scibetta and the late Augustine, Russell, Aussanta, and Mary; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Wednesday from 2:00 - 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 9:30 A.M from Our Lady of Czestochowa R.C. Church, 626 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com