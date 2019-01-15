SIKORA, Joanne A. (Osolkowski)

January 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley A. Jr.; devoted mother of Mary (Joseph) Marino and Michael (Carol) Sikora; grandmother of Amy (Dan) Ben-Horin, Naomi (Jeremy) Werlin, Andrea (fiance, Peter Schultz) Marino, Abigail (Matthew) Cool, Hannah and Michael Sikora; great-grandmother of Tucker and Liam Cool; sister of Lawrence (Nancy) Osolkowski and late Eleanor (Robert) Corallo; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Tuesday, 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William Street (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Ave., 14211, Wednesday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service, 1199 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14227, where Mrs. Sikora read to the blind for 30 years. Joanne taught 3rd grade at Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free and Alexander Schools for over 30 years. She also enjoyed lecturing at St. John Gualbert Church for 20 years, and loved going to swimming classes, where she went 3 times a week to be with her friends. Joanne loved taking care of her friends. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com