Sabres name Brent Rossi as chief administrative officer

In the wake of longtime executive Mike Gilbert's departure last week, the Sabres have named Brent Rossi as chief administrative officer.

Rossi will now oversee daily administrative duties for the Sabres along with continuing to oversee day-to-day and long-term marketing for all Pegula Sports and Entertainment entities in his current role as executive vice president of marketing and brand strategy for PSE.

Rossi has been with the Sabres since 2012 and has previously worked for the Philadelphia 76ers, WWE and the Harlem Globetrotters. He was named to Sports Business Journal's 40 under 40 list in April.

Gilbert resigned as Sabres' senior vice president of administration and general manager of HarborCenter. He had been with the Sabres organization in a variety of roles for 21 years.